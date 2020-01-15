Smyrna Police Department search for gas station theft suspect

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual that shoplifted and stole a purse.

According to authorities, a white four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac G with four occupants arrived at the Shell Station located on Sam Ridley Parkway.

Police say a white male suspect with long hair dyed blue entered the Shell Station and shoplifted items before attempting to enter a vehicle in the parking lot. He proceeded to the Waffle House parking lot, entered a vehicle, and stole a purse.

According to reports, the male in the first picture is the suspect, the female pictured was driving the vehicle and the male pictured with the hat was a passenger.

Anyone who may be able to identify these individuals or knows where they can be found is asked to contact police at (615)-267-5012.