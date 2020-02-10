Smyrna police and rescue respond to a traffic accident, multiple injuries

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) -Smyrna police, fire department and Rutherford County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries Sunday evening.

According to reports, the call came in at 6:33 p.m. about the crash at the 1800 block of Almaville Road near I-24 in front of the Mapco gas station.

Authorities say upon arrival, that first responders located a white Ford Escort and a red Toyota Highlander in the roadway. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The female driver of the Escort was removed from the vehicle and transported to Vanderbilt Hospital. She is in stable condition. A female passenger in the Escort was transported to TriStar StoneCrest Hospital for treatment.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions during the incident. All lanes reopened at 9:05 p.m.

This accident is under investigation.

