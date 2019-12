SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Police are looking for the people suspected of stealing more than $1,300 in cosmetics from a Walgreens.

It happened at the Hazelwood Drive location on December 7th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna Police Department Detective Gossett at 615-459-6644.

