Smyrna man accused of shooting wife on the run

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Be on the look out for a man wanted for attempted criminal homicide by Smyrna Police Department.

Police said they need your help finding Rodney Garrett.

Garrett is accused of shooting his wife at a home on Almaville Rd. around midnight November 1. His wife has been hospitalized.

Police said Garrett ran away on foot and is possibly in the Nashville area.

If you see him call your local law enforcement immediately. Or, if you have any information about his whereabouts contact the detective directly at (615) 267-5146.