Smyrna infant abducted by non-custodial mom, believed to be in danger

SMYNRA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for an infant girl abducted Wednesday evening by her non-custodial mother.

According to Smyrna Police, Nichelle Omega was taken by Nyx Omega at the Smyrna Public Library on Enon Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. after Nyx engaged in a visit with Nichelle. Investigators say Nyx Omega exited the building with Nichelle, hurried to a nearby parking lot, and left the area.

Investigators say Nyx Omega is driving a silver 2008 Toyota Scion with license plate number DGK392, with a mattress tied to the top of the car.

Nichelle Omega was wearing a red and white polka dot shirt, white shorts, and white socks at the time of her abduction. Nyx Omega was wearing a black fedora-style hat, black shirt, and black shorts.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nichelle Omega and her non-custodial mother/abductor Nyx Omega, you’re asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 459-6644 or your local police department.