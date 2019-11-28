Smyrna house fire under investigation

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family in Smyrna is starting Thanksgiving Day on a heartbreaking note after an early morning fire.

The Smyrna Fire Department was dispatched to this fire in the 700 block of Mill Springs Road.

Firefighters could see flames in the garage and the front windows of the home.

Crews got right to work battling that fire.

They say all the residents who lived there were safely evacuated.

The new pictures show the damage that’s now left behind on the siding the garage and those second floor rooms.

Officials with the town of Smyrna tell News 2 the cause of the fire remains under investigation.