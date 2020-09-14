Smyrna father says daughter ‘torn up’ after alleged kidnapping attempt involving Uber driver

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Archie Hunt said his 17-year-old daughter will never be the same after her Uber driver tried to possibly kidnap her.

Hunt said his daughter ordered an Uber after getting off work from the Cracker Barrel in Smyrna Friday night.

“She’s been doing this for a year, on and off. The only reason her mother and I are okay with it is because you can keep track of Uber, who’s driving, and how many trips they’ve made. It was just a normal Friday night.”

But things took a frightening turn for his daughter, as the driver started heading in the wrong direction.

“He started going away from the house, and she told him he was going away from the house.”

Hunt told News 2 the driver grabbed his daughter. That’s when Hunt said she made the move he believes, saved her life.

“That’s when she fought him off and jumped out of the car and ran back to work.”

Police identified the driver as Jairo Alfonso Duarte.

Jairo Alfonso Duarte, Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department

Hunt said Duarte’s behavior following the incident doesn’t sit right with him.

“So, someone jumps out of your car, and you’re not going to call, say something to someone, or check up on them?”

Hunt said action needs to be taken immediately.

“This is what I care about, you know. People get kidnapped everyday, but I don’t want her to be just another number. This is my daughter, this is bigger than police. Justice is blind, I do know that too. I just want justice for my daughter, that’s basically it.”

Hunt said this was a traumatic experience for his daughter, and she will never be the same.

“She’s the life of the family. I always have to tell her to stop playing, but now I can’t even get a peep out of my child right now. I want justice. I want him arrested before something else happen’s to someone else’s daughter.”

Hunt said his daughter will be driving to work in the future.

“I’ve rather give her the car than have something bad happen to her.”

Smyrna police said they located Duarte, on Monday afternoon, but do not have any further comment at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.