Smyrna family of 5 escapes overnight house fire unharmed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt following a house fire in Rutherford County early Monday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Vanderford Lane in Smyrna just after 3 a.m.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a single-family home with heavy smoke coming from the windows.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing most of the damage to the garage of the structure.

Officials say five people were home at the time of the fire. All of them made it out safely.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” said SFD Chief Bill Culbertson.  “We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss