Smyrna family of 5 escapes overnight house fire unharmed

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt following a house fire in Rutherford County early Monday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Vanderford Lane in Smyrna just after 3 a.m.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a single-family home with heavy smoke coming from the windows.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing most of the damage to the garage of the structure.

Officials say five people were home at the time of the fire. All of them made it out safely.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” said SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed.”

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.