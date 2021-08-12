Smyrna detectives hope homicide charges deter drug dealers

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last Thursday, Smyrna Police arrested a woman for selling Fentanyl-laced drugs to a victim that overdosed.

“The law recently changed a few years ago where they added second-degree murder for drug overdoses of schedule one and schedule two drugs,” said Detective Sergeant Kevin Krieb.

Krieb said it’s a difficult and lengthy challenge to connect the dealers to the victims, but he believes it’s important to get the suppliers off the streets.

“The problem is some tox screens come back with so many drugs in them that you can’t prove just one drug or a couple drugs is what killed the individual,” Krieb said.

But Fentanyl has been the most common fatal dose in Smyrna.

“People maybe think they’re buying heroin, but it really is unknown a lot of times,” Krieb said.

Krieb said often for addicts they’re chasing an unimaginable high, even if they know it could be their last.

“Listening to the recordings of the undercover buys with undercover sources or police officers a lot of times the dealer will say ‘watch out, this one’s hot.’ or ‘people are dropping like flies on this one,'” Krieb said.

Sometimes, Krieb said, the dealers know they are selling a fatal batch, but other times they’re deeply remorseful for killing a person from the drugs.

