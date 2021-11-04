Smokies sees first snow of fall season

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Let it snow, let it snow – in Tennessee, some places in higher elevations are seeing their first snow of the fall season. LeConte Lodge reported one inch of snow early Thursday morning, temperatures were at 29 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service tweeted about some light snowfall at Newfound Gap at around 7:45 a.m. from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They also said Mt. Leconte had around 0.7″ of snow.

Apart from the wintry mix in the weather, we’re still in the fall season.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. You will need to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.