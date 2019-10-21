Smith County woman almost scammed over Facebook Marketplace

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) – The Better Business Bureau says while millennials are savvy with technology may leave them vulnerable in other areas, and scammers are taking notice.

Robyn Householder, CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky said,

“Millennials didn’t grow up using checks and so for them, it’s a trust situation – and they don’t necessarily know what to do with that check or they’re not experienced in having checks bounce, or how long it takes for that check to clear.”

Brittney Pryor, a Smith County resident, told News 2 she was almost scammed over Facebook Marketplace after posting an advertisement to seel her bedroom set for $300.

Pryor said the man contacted her and sent a check for $1,500.

“When the check came in for $1,500 I knew there was something wrong,” said Pryor

Pryor took the check to her bank and police — both confirmed it was fraudulent.

“Gone are the days where seniors are the targets for frauds and scams,” said Householder

Householder says the scammer was likely trying to trick Pryor into withdrawing funds or shipping her belongings before she was notified that the check bounced.

“Realize that checks are very easily forged, as are cashier checks and so a really really good idea {especially when it’s a large check, especially when you’re talking about thousands of dollars} is to take it the bank and make sure it’s accurate.”

Householder added that millennials should always,

“Make sure that you have that money in your hand before you send the product.”

If you feel like you’ve been a victim of a fake check scam, report it to the bank that the check appears to be written from and file a complaint with the BBB.