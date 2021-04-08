Smith County DA indicts former cheer coach for secretly recording young girls

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a case that began to unravel in January 2021, a former cheer coach out of Smith County has now been indicted with a dozen charges alleging he secretly recorded young girls in gym bathroom.

Jason Lawson, district attorney for Smith County says the case dates to August of 2017.

Andrew Halford (Source: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Andrew Halford, an advanced tumbling coach for 5 years at Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics Studio in Smith County, hid a GoPro camera in a black backpack and recorded young girls in the bathroom at the cheer gym.

According to an affidavit, some of the girls were partially undressed. Halford allegedly confessed to recording the girls for “sexual gratification.”

“It made me mad that someone would want to do that to young women,” said Angel George, who says her 15-year-old sister was once coached by Halford.

Halford now faces 12 charges involving six different minors. Those charges range from aggravated unlawful photography of a minor to unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.

“It makes me feel glad to know that he can’t do it anymore and basically that he can’t be in that gym anymore or have any opportunity to get more videos,” said George.

Halford is currently being held at the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.