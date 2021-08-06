SmileDirectClub donates $25K to victims fund following Antioch workplace shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — SmileDirectClub has donated $25,000 to a survivor’s support fund after the workplace shooting at the Antioch manufacturing facility.

Three employees at the warehouse were shot and the suspected gunman died after he was shot by Metro officers while fleeing the building early Tuesday morning.

Metro police reported 22-year-old Antonio King, who worked the day shift at the facility, came to the building during shift change and opened fire. The investigation indicates King first fired his 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol without anyone being wounded. King then engaged in a shootout with security guards through the doors of the facility.

A total of three employees were shot; one was shot in the chest, another in the abdomen and a third in the leg, according to Metro police. The three victims were identified as 46-year-old Johnny Hardin, 66-year-old Carlton Watson and 54-year-old Thomas Abbott.

Hardin and Watson are security guards employed by Allied Universal Security while Abbott is a manager.

King fled from the building and encountered Metro officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road. A Metro police spokesperson said officers repeatedly demanded King to drop his gun, which was a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, but he did not.

Metro police said King then directed the gun toward the officers and was shot by two officers. Officers rendered aid and King was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The SmileDirectClub GoFundMe claims the fundraiser is to “collect donations to provide financial assistance to those affected by this tragedy…the funds may be used by the survivors and their families for anything that they wish to help them through this time.”