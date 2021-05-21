Small town sees major growth, set to build new space for live concerts

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Berry Hill is less than one square mile in area and has a population of approximately 1,500 residents.

“There are people that live in Berry Hill and they don’t know they live in Berry Hill,” Berry Hill Mayor Greg Mabey joked.

But make no mistake, the small tree-lined streets, shops, and eateries are frequented by big names.

Berry Hill is home to more than 60 of Nashville’s most prestigious recording studios and music publishers and more than 400 businesses.

Some say they’re off the grid, but not for long, with some calling the small city ‘the new music row.’

“I think people see this area as uncharted Nashville territory because nobody comes over here unless you work over here,” said Mark Ellis, who’s worked in the area since 2012 and has noticed a significant change. “The developers started to come in and tearing down the places they were purchasing and that’s when we started to see the big corporate buildings come in.”

Now, due to recent plans, the city is set to change even more, announcing their renovation plans for Columbine Park, including the construction of a new 11,350 sq. ft. event center at East Iris Drive and Columbine Place.





“It might change things a little bit, but that’s part of growth,” the mayor said. “Universal Music Group, huge company they’ve anchored right down here around us, it’s one of the reasons they purchased here because of the event center.”

The new facility will support the music and arts culture rooted in Berry Hill . It will be available for concerts with live streaming, writers’ nights, corporate events, weddings, and other private and city-organized events.

The City of Berry Hill has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) requesting private and corporate sponsorship to help complete the planned $6 million event center. Mayor Mabey says the city is putting in $1.5 million of city funds toward the project.

Once funding is secured, we’re told the project will take around two years to complete.

RFP submissions will be due on or before July 16t at 6 p.m. Interested respondents must return a completed Statement of Interest on or before June 18 at 6 p.m.

Interested parties can click here for more information.