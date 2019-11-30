Small businesses ‘vital’ to Nashville economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Now that Black Friday is over, Saturday is all about shopping small!

American Express started Small Business Saturday in the midst of the recession back in 2010.

Now, locally owned businesses across the country take part, including Nashville.

“It’s an incredible and vital part of our economy,” said Dawn Cornelius, VP of Marketing and Communications at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our economy is built on the work and the efforts of those that are running small businesses.”

She said small businesses – meaning those with 50 or fewer employees – make up 91% of all businesses.

Cornelius also said that there are roughly a million people across Tennessee who are working for small businesses.

“When you shop there you are ensuring that those people have a job that are working for these small businesses but also how far that dollar goes just in the work of what that small business does,” said Cornelius. “Not that the big box stores aren’t important because many of our citizens are working for those as well, but you’re keeping that dollar locally and it’s continuing to multiply in it’s impact.”

According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., roughly 67 cents stays in the local community.

“I have been a serial entrepreneur and in retail as well. Just personally I know what an incredible impact that makes for those businesses,” Cornelius said.

Over in the 12 South area, businesses are teaming up with American Express for Small Business Saturday.

The shopping fun kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m. between Linden and Kirkwood Avenue.

There will be cupcakes handed out and live music starts at noon.