Small businesses dealing with unemployment concerns due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  The unemployment rate in Nashville is 3%, but the National Federation of Independent Business (NIFB) expects that number to rise in the coming weeks and months as the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold.

Jim Brown, the Tennessee State Director for the NIFB, talked about the impact this pandemic may have on small businesses and their employees.

Right now, many of these businesses have reduced or eliminated hours for their employees. Many employers do not want to lay off their employees but are struggling to navigate this complex situation.

There may be some relief from the Federal Government. As the COVID Virus Relief Bill goes to the Senate, small business owners are watching closely.

While these measures may help, many small business owners worry that funding will come too late and that they will have to close before funds are available.

News 2 spoke to the Tennessee Department of Labor to get their recommendations on what to do if you are unemployed due to COVID-19. They are currently working with the US Department of Labor to determine the best way to help those affected by this crisis.

Right now, the process of filing for unemployment insurance is completely online, just click here. You can also call 844-224-5818 for help. If you are filing online, you can select Coronavirus as your reason for unemployment.

