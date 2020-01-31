Slushie machine stolen from Madison gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after two men stole a slushie machine from a Madison gas station Friday morning.

The theft occurred at the Shell station on Briarville Road around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police reported the suspects pried open the front door before dragging the slushie machine out in two pieces, loaded it into a waiting truck and drove away.

The suspect’s faces were covered and no additional description was released by Metro police.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

