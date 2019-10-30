Sloppy to frozen: Quick temperature drop coming for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mess is in store for Middle Tennessee over the next couple of days with winter-like air moving in the area.

Periods of rain spread across the region lasting most of the day. At times, rain will be heavy. Also, several thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as temperatures rise to near 70 degrees, especially by the Plateau. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

One or two of the storms could turn severe with torrential downpours, frequent lightning and straight line wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. Wet weather takes a break Wednesday night. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Another dose of downpours are expected early Thursday as the cold front drops in. Temperatures begin in the 60s to 70 degrees before sunrise Thursday and quickly cools down.

By lunchtime Thursday, temperatures head to the 40s and then the 30s at night.

For trick-or-treaters Thursday night, rain is gone but its expected to be breezy and very cold as temperatures drop to the 30s. Wind chill readings could be in the 20s.

A widespread freeze is anticipated not just Friday morning, but most mornings into the upcoming weekend. This marks an end to the growing season.

Make sure your pets stay inside at night and even think about insulating exposed pipes, where the hardest freezes should be across the Cumberland Plateau. Many location east of I-65 may drop to the 20s. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast