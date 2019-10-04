Sleeping Atlanta teen killed by stray bullet

An Atlanta teen is dead after she was shot while asleep in her bedroom.

The bullet that struck 18-year-old Jessica Daniels Thursday morning came from outside the house.

Police found 18 shell casings that came from at least two different guns. They say there was a shoot-out in the street — which probably lasted several minutes.

Daniels’ grandfather — who was in another room of the house — heard the shots.

Daniels had recently graduated high school and had a job interview planned the day she was shot.

Atlanta police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.