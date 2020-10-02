Sleep product manufacturer pays back wages to Gallatin worker wrongly denied COVID-19 paid sick leave

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Solstice Sleep Products Inc. has paid a worker $868 in back wages after wrongfully denying emergency paid sick leave.

According to the DOL, the Ohio-based company denied a Gallatin employee paid sick leave after receiving a COIVD-19 diagnosis. The department determined Solstice Sleep Products Inc. violated Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) The DOL contacted Solstice Sleep Products Inc. over these violations and they agreed to pay back those wages.

“The Wage and Hour Division is working vigorously to educate employers about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and their responsibilities under this new law,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Juan Coria. “The FFCRA provides vital relief for both workers and employers. We encourage everyone to use the tools and information we provide to learn about the benefits and protections available under this new law. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call us directly to speak with a trained professional to have those questions answered.”

In response to the pandemic, FFCRA offers tax credits to U.S. businesses with fewer than 500 employees so they can provide employees with paid leave for their own health or to care for family members. For more information on the new law, click here.

