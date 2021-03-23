Skittles, cinnamon & honey mustard used to disguise drugs at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators say there’s been a recent uptick in drug trafficking at BNA, especially within the last couple of weeks.

“What we’ve seen is a little bit of everything in the last couple of weeks,” said BNA’s chief of police David Griswold.

Monday, it was more than a pound of heroin inside a vacuum-sealed package covered in cinnamon and honey mustard, a tactic used to avoid K-9 detection police explained.

Chief Griswold says most smugglers come from the west coast into Nashville, but in this case 35-year-old Traci Rlzie was departing Nashville for Los Angeles. “I think in this particular case probably they didn’t get all of their product sold and tried to get it back out,” said Griswold.

From the cinnamon and honey mustard to Skittles and boxes disguised as birthday presents, the chief says traffickers are trying everything to hide their stash of drugs.

“It’s getting more interesting certainly. Where there is a will there is a way and drug traffickers are going to take advantage of that and we just have to be prepared to try and stop it. In the last couple of weeks we’ve had seizures of 110 pounds of marijuana, three pounds of meth and two pounds of heroin, 1,400 oxi pills. It’s certainly been an uptick in the past couple of weeks.”

He admitted they can’t catch them all, but said their 2 K-9’s, their investigative team, the DEA task force and other tactics they use are helping keep some of the poison off of Nashville’s streets.

“I don’t understand why they think they could come through the airport, because we are a safe and secure environment. Obviously at the airport it’s not our main focus to find drugs, it’s to find other contraband,” Griswold explained.

The chief says they aren’t letting up, with plans to add a third K-9.