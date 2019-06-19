Sketch shows man suspected of shooting stranger’s dogs in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators released a sketch Tuesday night showing the man suspected of shooting and killing a stranger’s two dogs outside of a Hendersonville home earlier in the day.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 1600 block of Anderson Road in reference to someone shooting a resident’s dogs.

Daina Spisak told deputies she heard a gunshot in her front yard. When she looked outside, she said she saw a bald white man, around 60 years old, carrying a pistol.

The man shot her dogs, Laila and Henry, killing them, Spisak told News 2.

“He emptied a handgun on them and then got [a] shotgun and came to my door,” Spisak said. “He tried to get in. I hid under my porch. He fled before the police got here. I do believe that he was going to shoot me as well.”

The man left in a white truck, possibly an extended cab pickup truck.

Spisak told deputies she did not know the man, but she did see him on her property with a rifle back on May 7. She said he approached her and explained he was coyote hunting.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

