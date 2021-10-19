Skeletal remains found along Tennessee River confirmed to be missing Perry County woman

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The case of a missing Perry County woman reached a conclusion Tuesday night.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems told News 2 the dental records of the skeletal remains collected along the Tennessee River Monday were a match with 77-year-old Roseanna Zadakaus. Zadakaus had last been seen on March 31 near her Perry County home.

On Monday, investigators confirmed that keys found near the remains belonged to Zadakaus, but the state medical examiner was not able to positively identify the remains until Tuesday.

“Let us remember to continue to pray for the friends, family and neighbors of Ms. Zadakaus,” Sheriff Weems said in a statement.

Investigators originally searched along the Tennessee River in April, as a major flood happened near Zadakaus’ home.

“The water was actually almost to the road. So, in our mind we got to thinking,” said Sheriff Weems told News 2 back in April. “Usually if we have a flood and somebody comes up missing, that’s the first place that we start looking and usually we find them.”

Investigators and the community searched the river and surrounding areas finding nothing.

The remains were discovered Sunday night.