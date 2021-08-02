Six Flags building world’s steepest dive coaster at Texas theme park: ‘Terrifying’

This new ride, to be called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, is said to feature a “beyond-vertical” 95-degree drop that riders will zoom down at speeds of 60 miles per hour. (Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Six Flags has announced plans to open the world’s steepest dive coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

This new ride, to be called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, is said to feature a “beyond-vertical” 95-degree drop that riders will zoom down at speeds of 60 miles per hour. Upon approaching this first drop, riders will also be momentarily suspended face-down before entering the “terrifying 150-foot dive,” the theme park says.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is scheduled to open in 2022.

The story of the ride, as suggested by the name, involves the maniacal Dr. Diabolical, who proclaims to have an elixir from the fountain of youth that is capable of preserving life. She lures unsuspecting visitors to participate, but is actually using them to fulfill her evil plan to frighten the world with her menacing creatures, a press release explains.

The doctor has instead built a machine to harvest the essence of human adrenaline and fear in order to nourish her creatures. This machine, of course, is Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, according to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

In addition to the 95-degree plummet, the ride will have three 21-passenger trains traveling on 2,501 feet of track through twists and turns including an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale.

Once you are exposed to this menacing machine, you shall live forever…IN FEAR! Six Flags Fiesta Texas

The dive coaster will be manufactured by Bolliger and Mabillard.

Fans can get their adrenaline rushing by watching the trailer here.