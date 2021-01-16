Six displaced following house fire in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people were displaced following a fire at their Valley Bend Road home, according to the Rutherford County Fire Rescueofficials.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders says only four of the six were home at the time the fire broke out.

Several different agencies responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames.

Four residents received minor injuries due to hair-singeing and smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family. The fire is still under investigation at this time, but appears accidental.

No other information was immediately released.