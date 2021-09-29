Sister of fallen Hardin County deputy remembers his legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Autumn Locke is trying to find words for what her family is feeling.

“It wasn’t ever supposed to be him,” Locke told News 2 in an emotional interview.

Locke’s brother, Deputy Matthew Locke, was killed in the line of duty Saturday. He was responding to a domestic disturbance. Autumn Locke said the call ended with the news she prayed they would never get.

“My soul is hot with anger,” Locke said, “Because how? How could you be such a coward to do this to my brother? To my family? You took away my dad’s son. You took away my brother. You took away my five year-old niece’s father.”

Matthew Locke (Courtesy: Autumn Locke)

Matthew Locke (Courtesy: Autumn Locke)

Matthew Locke (Courtesy: Autumn Locke)

Courtesy: Bethany Locke, Matthew Locke

Courtesy: Bethany Locke, Matthew Locke

Courtesy: Bethany Locke, Matthew Locke

Courtesy: Bethany Locke, Matthew Locke

In his short 30 years, Deputy Locke accomplished what Autumn said he always wanted to do: serve. Before joining the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, he served his country in the Tennessee National Guard.

“All the officers say that they couldn’t keep up with him as far as his talent, how well he could shoot, the drills he ran,” Locke said.

Deputy Locke loved his family, including his five year-old daughter, Riley, and his community.

“Everybody knew Matt, everybody loved him and thought the world of him,” Locke said.

The love was evidenced by the crowd of people who showed up to pay respects as law enforcement brothers escorted his body through Savannah, Tennessee.

Locke said she wished her brother had never answered Saturday night’s fatal call.

“I wish you hadn’t stepped out the door of your vehicle,” she said through tears, “I wish you were here.”

Locke hoped her brother’s legacy of service would not be forgotten.

“I just hope you knew how much I looked up to you and how proud I was of you,” Locke said.