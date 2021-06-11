Simple Truth plant-based cookies sold at Kroger recalled due to dairy being discovered during sampling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) is recalling Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies.

A press release says the recall is due to an undeclared allergen being discovered during routine sampling and testing of food products at a Kroger in Sevierville, Tennessee. The allergen, dairy, was not declared on the product packaging.

The Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies six-ounce package was distributed by Too Good Gourmet of Lorenzo, California, and has a best by date of Nov. 17, 2021. The UPC is 11110-05278.

So far, TDA has not received any reports that the plant-based cookies caused any illnesses, but wants consumers to be aware of the daily allergen.