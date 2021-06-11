Simple Truth plant-based cookies sold at Kroger recalled due to dairy being discovered during sampling

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Tennessee Department of Agriculture)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) is recalling Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies.

A press release says the recall is due to an undeclared allergen being discovered during routine sampling and testing of food products at a Kroger in Sevierville, Tennessee. The allergen, dairy, was not declared on the product packaging.

The Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies six-ounce package was distributed by Too Good Gourmet of Lorenzo, California, and has a best by date of Nov. 17, 2021. The UPC is 11110-05278.

So far, TDA has not received any reports that the plant-based cookies caused any illnesses, but wants consumers to be aware of the daily allergen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss