Silver Star Interactive Replay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - With a possible cause of recent vaping deaths, Governor Bill Lee says when there's clarity around the issue, there will probably be movement with new laws.

"If there is evidence around any issue where our children are protected and the health of our citizens is improved, then I am very interested in that," said the governor Tuesday after a gathering of CEOs in Nashville. "We are tracking it and we are following it and I think as there is clarity around where the real issue is, then you will probably see movement."