NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for an 80-year-old last seen in Mt. Juliet on Saturday.

According to police, Roger Allen Jr., who suffers from dementia, was last seen on Saturday while visiting relatives. He told his relatives he was driving back to his Briarwood Drive home but has not been seen since.

Allen was driving a 2005 gray Mercury sedan bearing Tennessee tag 1L96E3. He is 5-foot-6, has gray hair, and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone seeing Allen or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.