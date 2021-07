NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 90-year-old man with dementia reported missing from his West Nashville home.

Metro police reported William Horner left his West Nashville home during the night in a 2003 Ford Expedition with faded red paint and Tennessee license plate 0V4-8V0.

Horner has family in Texas and Oklahoma and could be headed to those states.

Anyone who has information is urged to call 615-862-8600.