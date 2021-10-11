Silver Alert issued for missing Overton County woman

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman missing from Overton County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Freeda Porter was last seen in Livingston and could be driving a green Kia Sorento with Tennessee license plate 0G28F3. There is no known direction of travel.
Porter is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 152 pounds with silver hair and blue eyes.
The TBI reporter Porter has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Overton County Sheriff’s Office at 931-403-0095 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
