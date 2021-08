MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing 30-year-old man from Murfreesboro has been found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Andrew Holt had last been seen at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro. He has a medical condition that prevents him from returning safely.

Shortly after releasing the Silver Alert, the TBI reported Holt had been found safe.