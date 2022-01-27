HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 85-year-old Hickman County man.

The TBI reported William Stinson has a medical condition that may have impacted his ability to return home safely.

William Stinson (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Stinson is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an Alabama cap, red flannel shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Stinson may be traveling in a dark blue or black 1999 GMC Sierra with Tennessee license plate DP62348.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-729-6143 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.