NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pulmonologist at Williamson Medical Group, has played a critical role in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but gives credit where credit is due.

"Tennessee is in the top three in the country for vaccinations for COVID. I think that's a remarkable success for the Department of Health here in Tennessee," Dr. Milstone said.

According to the most recent data released by the state, 215,427 Tennesseans have received their first vaccine dose as of January 7. Of those, more than 4,561 people have received their second shot. The problem facing many now, as the suggested 21 or 28-day timeline to receive a second dose approaches, appointments are booked solid for weeks.

Dr. Spyros Kalams is the principal investigator of the Moderna trial at Vanderbilt.