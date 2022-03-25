WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has a been issued early Friday morning for a 82-year-old Brentwood man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported James Cox was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Brentwood. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

James Cox (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Cox is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He traveling in orange 2004 Nissan 350Z with Tennessee license plate NPA440.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-371-0160 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.