Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Clarksville woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old Clarksville woman late Tuesday night.

The TBI said Joan Swan, who was last seen Sunday, has “a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance.”

Joan Swan (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

She was wearing light-colored jeans and may have been carrying a red suitcase, according to investigators.

Swan is five feet tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-320-0789 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.