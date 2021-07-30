Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man from Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old man missing from Henry County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Jerald Redmon was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in Paris.

He has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home safely without assistance, according to agents.

Redmon was believed to be in a 2007 gold Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag 320CVB.

He is six feet tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Redmon has gray hair and brown eyes and was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve plaid shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Redmon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Paris Police Department at 731-642-2424 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.