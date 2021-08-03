Silver alert issued for missing 64-year-old Murfreesboro woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a missing 64-year-old Murfreesboro woman who suffers from a medical condition.

According to TBI, Martha Roberts is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 196 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a white and gray toboggan.

Investigators say Roberts suffers from a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance. The condition that Roberts suffers from was not provided.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Roberts, you’re asked to contact the TBI toll-free at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.