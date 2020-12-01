Silver Alert issued for man missing from Hendersonville

Police are looking for 78-year-old Joe Orville Baldwin who was last seen leaving Hendersonville Monday morning.

Joe Orville Baldwin was seen leaving Hendersonville in a tan 1991 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Tennessee license plate 8L00H7. He was driving on New Shackle Island Road at 11:16 a.m.

According to police, Baldwin has onset dementia and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumner County Emergency Communication Center at (615) 451-3838 or Detective T. Holman at (615) 264-5303.