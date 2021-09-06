Silver Alert issued for man missing from Gallatin

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man out of Gallatin.
Officials are searching for Steve Gibson, who is 5-foot-10, weighs 212 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen in Gallatin wearing black pants and a reddish-orange shirt.
Gibson has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Anyone with information on Gibson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-442-1810 or the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND.