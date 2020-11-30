Silver Alert issued for great-grandmother, baby missing from North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for an 83-year-old woman and her great-grandson after they did not return to her North Nashville home Sunday.

Metro police reported Vera Jones and her 1-year-old great-grandson Jamari dropped off his mother at work Sunday afternoon but then did not return to the family’s home on Baldwin Court.

Jones and Jamari were last seen by Hendersonville police at 12:20 a.m. Monday when she asked for directions to Nashville. Metro police said both appeared fine.

Jones is reportedly driving a white 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with Tennessee license plate 2H10X9.

Jones’ family reports she does take medication for memory loss.

Anyone with information is urged to call 615-862-8600.

