Silver Alert issued for great-grandmother, baby missing from North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for an 83-year-old woman and her great-grandson after they did not return to her North Nashville home Sunday.

Metro police reported Vera Jones and her 1-year-old great-grandson Jamari dropped off his mother at work Sunday afternoon but then did not return to the family’s home on Baldwin Court.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jones and Jamari were last seen by Hendersonville police at 12:20 a.m. Monday when she asked for directions to Nashville. Metro police said both appeared fine.

Jones is reportedly driving a white 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with Tennessee license plate 2H10X9.

Jones’ family reports she does take medication for memory loss.

Anyone with information is urged to call 615-862-8600.

SILVER ALERT: Vera Jones, 83, w/ her 1 yr old great grandson dropped off the child's mother at work Sun. but did not return home to the families Baldwin Ct. home. She is driving a white 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander w/ TN tag 2H10X9. See them? Call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/gOgGp5cr2M — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 30, 2020