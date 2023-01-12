DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning for a woman reported missing from Dickson.

The TBI reported 67-year-old Sandra Hughes, who is in a wheelchair, has a condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.

Sandra Hughes (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Hughes is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Dickson police at 615-446-8041 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.