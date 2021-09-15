Silver Alert issued for Clarksville man, woman with ‘mild dementia’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert late Tuesday night for a man and woman missing from Clarksville.

The TBI is searching for Daisy Roberts, 63, and Paul Elam, 69, who were previously reported missing in Feb. 2021 before they were found safe in Manchester.

Clarksville police reported the pair suffers from “mild cases of dementia” that could impair their ability to return home without assistance.

Paul Elam, 69, and Daisy Roberts, 63 (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Elam is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 260 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Roberts is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

They could be travelling in a black Dodge Caravan with Tennessee license plate DP80291.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-645-TIPS.