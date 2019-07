NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been cancelled Thursday after a missing 78-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s was found safe.

Metro police said Susie Crutcher was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. at her Lincoya Bay Drive apartment.

Crutcher was found safe and unharmed sitting in a vehicle near her residence late Thursday morning.

No additional information was released.