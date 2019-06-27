Silver Alert canceled, Goodlettsville woman with dementia found safe

UPDATE: 74-year-old Anna Sotts was found safe and unharmed on I-65 near Goodlettsville. Metro police said she was driving southbound when she was pulled over by Millersville police. She was reunited with her family.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police is working to locate a 74-year-old woman with dementia who went missing from her Goodlettsville area home.

Metro police reported Anna Sotts was last seen Wednesday morning when she left her home on Freeman Hollow Road. She is believed to be driving a dark gray Ford Explorer Sport Track with Tennessee license plate B7282R.

Sotts is reportedly in the early stages of dementia.

She was reportedly headed to Hermitage Fitness Center on Lebanon Pike around 8 a.m. Wednesday but she did not sign in, according to Metro police.

Metro police said calls to her cell phone are going directly to voice mail and a family friend reported seeing her last night in Ashland City.

Sotts is 5 feet 4 inches tall with short blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro police’s non-emegency hotline at 615-862-8600.