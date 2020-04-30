Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County honors recovering COVID-19 patients

PUTNAM COUNTY,Tenn.(WKRN) – Signature Health Care of Putnam County celebrated big this week!
Officials with the healthcare company posted a sweet photo of nine recovering COVID-19 patients. The number of recovering patients so far is 16.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|27
|Bedford
|169
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|592
|Blount
|55
|Bradley
|48
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|18
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|42
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|16
|Coffee
|35
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|74
|Davidson
|2,454
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|72
|Dyer
|34
|Fayette
|53
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|34
|Gibson
|44
|Giles
|7
|Grainger
|5
|Greene
|43
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|17
|Hamilton
|152
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|30
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|43
|Houston
|5
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|221
|Lake
|53
|Lauderdale
|19
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|Loudon
|32
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|131
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|42
|McMinn
|89
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|8
|Monroe
|16
|Montgomery
|141
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|119
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|139
|Rutherford
|448
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|48
|Shelby
|2,432
|Smith
|20
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|48
|Sumner
|619
|Tipton
|98
|Trousdale
|122
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|4
|Weakley
|21
|White
|6
|Williamson
|408
|Wilson
|250
|Residents of other states/countries
|234
|Pending
|42
|Total Cases – as of (4/29/20)
|10,366
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Cumberland
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|5
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|McMinn
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|11
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|37
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|9
|Wilson
|4
|Out of state
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)
|195