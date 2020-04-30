Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County honors recovering COVID-19 patients

PUTNAM COUNTY,Tenn.(WKRN) – Signature Health Care of Putnam County celebrated big this week!

Officials with the healthcare company posted a sweet photo of nine recovering COVID-19 patients. The number of recovering patients so far is 16.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

C ounty Cases Anderson 27 Bedford 169 Benton 6 Bledsoe 592 Blount 55 Bradley 48 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 35 Crockett 7 Cumberland 74 Davidson 2,454 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 72 Dyer 34 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 34 Gibson 44 Giles 7 Grainger 5 Greene 43 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 152 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 5 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 221 Lake 53 Lauderdale 19 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 13 Loudon 32 Macon 39 Madison 131 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 42 McMinn 89 McNairy 11 Meigs 8 Monroe 16 Montgomery 141 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 119 Rhea 4 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 448 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 48 Shelby 2,432 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 48 Sumner 619 Tipton 98 Trousdale 122 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 21 White 6 Williamson 408 Wilson 250 Residents of other states/countries 234 Pending 42 Total Cases – as of (4/29/20) 10,366

