Side roads still ice-covered despite today’s 40-degree temps; but better news ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Temperatures cracked the 40s today in many areas with abundant sunshine. However, many back roads and driveways remained snow and ice-covered.

So, as temperatures drop to 20s for lows tonight, expect those roads remain very slick.

With the main roads are clear, it can be deceiving when you make that turn onto a secondary road; that might be the case in your own neighborhood.

Typical neighborhood road Saturday afternoon

But there is better news ahead after tonight.

Sunday’s highs should reach the mid 50s in many areas with some rain showers late Sunday night into Monday morning.

After a brief cool back into the upper 40s Monday, 60 degree temperatures will prevail Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

That will certainly do the trick!