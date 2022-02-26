Waking up to chilly temperatures in the 20s and low 30s with a few flurries. Much of today will be dry with highs in the low 40s, but a few showers are expected south of I-40. More rain moves in by the evening hours. If you are going to the Preds game in Nissan Stadium, rain may impact towards the end of the game.

Overnight a few snow showers north of I-40 are possible as well as rain along and south of I-40 through early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon expect a sunny sky as temperatures rebound to near 60.

Much warmer and drier conditions on the way for the work week. Afternoon temperatures on Friday will be closing in on 70!