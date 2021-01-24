Showers today; storms, windy, & warm Monday

Your Sunday morning is starting out cloudy with temepratures in the 30s and 40s.

Showers will continue throughout the rest of the day as temperatures rise to the mid-50s. Our next weather maker is moving in and a warm front will mean well above average temperatures into Monday.

Storms will be in the mix overnight into tomorrow morning as the warm front passes by pushing temperatures all the way into the upper 60s with a strong south and southwest wind on Monday.

As low pressure passes to our north Monday, we will watch those storms to see if any of them become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has areas just to our west under a marginal risk for Monday.

Mid-week we’ll start to cool down once again and a wintry mix is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Keep an eye on the radar.

