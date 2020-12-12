Showers this morning, sunny and breezy this afternoon

Waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a few showers on radar. If you are heading out early, grab the umbrella!

The rain will move out by midday and highs will reach the mid-60s as sunshine moves in. It will be breezy today with winds gusting up to 30 mph out of the south, so hold on to your hat!

Temperatures tumble tonight and we’ll start out in the 30s tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s and clouds will be on the increase. Expect overcast conditions tomorrow afternoon.

Rain moves back in again Sunday night and it will be a cold rain. In fact, some wet snowflakes may mix in early Monday morning on the Plateau. Highs hold in the 40s during the day and we dry out.

Tuesday morning will be cold in the 20s. We’ll see another round of rain Wednesday morning, and there could be a few snowflakes in the mix for Southern Kentucky.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast